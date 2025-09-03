Mancherial Panchayat Secretary in ACB Net

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday nabbed Akkala Venkat Swamy, a Panchayat Secretary at the office of Gram Panchayat in Karnamamidi village in Mancherial district in connection with Rs.20,000 bribe case.

The ACB officials said Swamy demanded and accepted Rs.20,000 as bribe from the complainant for showing official favour for taking photographs of the basement and to upload stage-wise progress of construction of Indiramma Indlu in the app, for sanctioning partial amount of Rs.1 lakh pertaining to the complainant.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs.20,000 was recovered from the possession of Swamy. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.