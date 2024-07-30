Mancherial Hospital Medical Report Challenged

Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court admitted a writ petition challenging a medical report of the medical committee of Government General Hospital, Mancherial, with regard to an infant who died under the care of the hospital. The impugned report declared that there was no negligence of pre-term newborn babies. The judge was dealing with a plea filed by Allam Nagalaxmi, who alleged that her son died due to medical negligence by Sri Mahalaxmi Children’s Hospital, Mancherial. The petitioner sought a direction to form a fresh unbiased medical committee comprising specialists from premier government medical institutions and hospitals to give a fresh medical opinion on the death of her child. The judge accordingly directed counsel representing state to get instructions by next date and posted to August 9.

Closure of mining industry challenged

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging action of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) in passing closure orders hastily. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar was dealing with a writ plea filed by Shiva Sai Metalizers challenging the closure order issued by TSPCB. The petitioner contended that they are running the industry for manufacture, process and extract in mining at Sy.No.315 of Rampally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district. The petitioner argued that impugned order was passed without issuing any notice or affording any opportunity of hearing. The panel while directing standing counsel for the TGPCB to get instruction as to whether opportunity was given to the petitioner before passing the impugned order and if no opportunity was given to furnish the name of the officer who passed the impugned order. The panel accordingly posted the matter to August 1.



Direction to CS, PS on pump operators

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court directed the Chief Secretary and the panchayat raj and rural development principal secretary to forthwith comply with her earlier order or face serious consequences of contempt. The judge was dealing with a batch of contempt pleas filed by Guvvala Swamy and others. The petitioners contended that their claim of regularisation of services as pump operators was mechanically rejected in utter violation of orders given by the court in December 2022. A one line order, the petitioners contended, was contrary to the ratio laid down by the apex court and was in utter violation of the court's directions.