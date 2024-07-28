Mancherial girl among aspirants killed in Delhi coaching centre flooding

New Delhi/ Adilabad: Three civil services aspirants died at a coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area due to the lack of a proper drainage system, inadequate safety measures, and the illegal use of a basement for commercial activities.

Tanya Soni from Telangana, Shreya Yadav from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the Rau IAS academy building was flooded following heavy rain on Saturday evening.

Tanya hailed from Srirampur in Mancherial. Tanu, as she was fondly called, did her SSC at Carmel Convent High School in Mancherial town, and shifted to Hyderabad where she completed her education.

The family originally hailed from Bihar. He death has shattered her parents Vijaykumar and Babita and younger siblings Palak Soni and Aditya Soni and their neighbours, who recall her as a friendly girl, who was active in her academics and extracurricular activities.

Vijaykumar is a manager at Srirampur underground coal mine-1 of Singareni in Mancherial district. He received the tragic news while he was on his way to Luckow where his second daughter Palak is studying. He immediately rushed to Delhi. Tanya’s body was shifted to their native place in Bihar where her funeral will be performed.

A fellow-student at the institute Tejas told Deccan Chronicle that although flooding was common in the area it was never of this magnitude.

Meanwhile, Delhi police arrested Abhishek Gupta, owner of the coaching centre, and Deshpal Singh, the centre's coordinator.

Condoling the tragic demise of Tania Soni, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy directed his office staff in Delhi to be in touch with the police and other officials to expedite all pending formalities. He spoke to Vijaykumar and expressed his condolences.