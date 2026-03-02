Mancherial District Court Grants Bail to Balka Suman

Adilabad: Mancherial District Sessions Judge A. Veeraiah on Monday granted bail to former MLA Balka Suman, who was in judicial remand at Adilabad district jail. The court granted bail on furnishing a security of Rs 25,000 and two sureties. Suman had been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody following his arrest on February 18 at his residence in Kyathanpalli.

He was arrested in connection with a case relating to the alleged attack on Minister Gaddam Vivek’s convoy during the election of chairman and vice-chairman of the Kyathanpalli Municipality. Earlier, the court had dismissed a petition filed by the police seeking his custody.