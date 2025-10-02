Manchahe Geet Event Will Be Launched at Hyderabad Prisons: DG Soumya Mishra

Hyderabad: Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Director-General Dr. Soumya Mishra on Thursday said that prisons were not merely places of confinement but centres of change, where correction, reformation, and rehabilitation begin.

Speaking after taking part in Prisoners’ Welfare Day, celebrated on October 2 at Central Prison here, Soumya Mishra addressed officers, staff, and inmates, highlighting the importance of welfare and reform initiatives in prisons.

Speaking on the significance of the day, she said that Prisoners’ Welfare Day is observed every year on October 2nd, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as a tribute to his values of truth, non-violence, and human dignity.

“Gandhiji himself had spent time in prisons during the freedom struggle, and his life stands as an inspiration that confinement can be transformed into strength, reflection, and reform,” she said.

Soumya Mishra emphasized that prisons were not merely places of confinement but centres of change, where correction, reformation, and rehabilitation begin. She urged inmates to make the best use of opportunities provided through education, vocational training, cultural activities, yoga, and prison industries, which help them rebuild their lives with dignity and responsibility.

Soumya Mishra also highlighted the newly inaugurated De-Addiction Centre at Central Prison, Hyderabad, stressing the urgent need to combat the menace of drugs. She appealed to inmates to undergo treatment and counselling to overcome harmful habits and return to society as healthy and productive citizens.

She also reassured inmates that if they or their families face any problems inside or outside the prison, they can directly approach jail officers or even her office.

Adding a note of encouragement, Soumya Mishra announced that the “Manchahe Geet” cultural programme will soon be launched at Central Prison Hyderabad, providing inmates a platform for expression, recreation, and emotional well-being. On this occasion, various sports and games competitions were also conducted for the inmates, and she presented gifts to the winners, encouraging them to pursue positive activities during their prison term.