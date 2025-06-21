Man with 233 Pending Traffic Challans, Rs 45,320 in Unpaid Fines Caught

Warangal: Traffic police officials in Hanamkonda were stunned on Saturday when they caught a two-wheeler rider with a staggering 233 pending challans on his vehicle, amounting to Rs 45,320 in unpaid fines.

The incident came to light during a vehicle inspection drive at Kazipet Chowrasta Circle, conducted on the instructions of Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh, to identify violators with pending traffic challans.

During the inspection, police stopped a man riding a scooty. Upon checking the vehicle details on the traffic police web portal, officers were shocked to discover a three-digit count of violations, 233 challans in total.

Traffic inspector P. Venkanna said the rider was identified as Aslam Pasha, a native of Karimnagar, who had recently been living in Hanamkonda. He said that almost all the challans had been issued under the Karimnagar Police Commissionerate, with only one violation falling under the Warangal Commissionerate.

“The rider had repeatedly violated traffic rules and continued using the vehicle without clearing the fines,” Venkanna said. The scooty has since been seized and will remain in police custody until the entire fine amount is paid, he added.

