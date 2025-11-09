Man Who Won ₹240 Crore Lottery in UAE Hails from Khammam

Khammam: A young man from a modest farming family in Khammam district has become an overnight millionaire after winning a ₹240 crore lottery prize in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The winner has been identified as Bolla Anil Kumar, a native of Bheemavaram village in Venkatapuram Mandal.

Anil Kumar, son of Madhava Rao and Bhoolakshmi, completed his schooling in local institutions before pursuing higher education in Hyderabad. He later moved to the UAE, where he currently works as a software professional.

Anil had been participating in UAE lottery draws for some time. Recently, he purchased 10 tickets, one of which bearing the date of his mother Bhoolakshmi’s birthday turned out to be the winning number, fetching him the massive ₹240 crore jackpot.

The news has brought immense joy to his family and created a wave of excitement in his native village. Speaking to sources, Anil reportedly said he plans to use the prize money responsibly and ensure it benefits his family and community.