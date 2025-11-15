Man Who Left Village At 15, Returns At 65

SANGAREDDY: After 50 years, a man who had been missing from his family returned home to Bopanpally village in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district. For decades, his family members and villagers believed he had died, as is commonly assumed when a missing person does not return for several years. But in a surprising turn of events, 65-year-old Kammari Sanganna walked back into his native village, recalling his memories and bonds with family and friends.

Villagers in Bopanpally were astonished to see Sanganna and questioned him about family matters and village affairs to confirm his identity. They were delighted that he had travelled all the way from Maharashtra to visit after so many years. Sanganna is one of four sons of Kammari Nagappa and Mohanamma. He left home at the age of 15 after a disagreement with his parents.

He travelled to Nashik district in Maharashtra, where he settled. Working at a dhaba, Sanganna married a woman from Chandramaninagar village in Malegaon taluk. He is survived by his wife and three children, including a daughter. After five decades away, Sanganna said he suddenly felt the urge to return to his native village and arrived on Friday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sudhakar Reddy of Bopanpally said the villagers were surprised and emotional about Sanganna’s return. His childhood friends recognised him during conversations, he said. Because of the 50-year gap, Sanganna is unable to speak Telugu fluently, though he can understand the language well. He told villagers he had written several letters to his family over the years but never received a reply.

Sanganna’s two brothers, Veeranna and Shivanna, have settled in Hyderabad. His parents, Nagappa and Mohanamma, and elder brother Kalanna have passed away. Only Kalanna’s children continue to live in Bopanpally. Sanganna also showed his Maharashtra Aadhaar card, which carries his father’s name, as proof of identity. He said he will visit again soon, next time with his family.

Sanganna’s childhood friends expressed joy at being reunited with him after so many years and welcomed him back warmly. His unexpected return after half a century has given hope to other families with missing members.