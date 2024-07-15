Man, Who Killed Wife, 2 Daughters, Termed It as Accident Deaths, Held

Khammam:Raghunadapalem police on Sunday arrested physiotherapist Boda Praveen, who killed his wife and two children and projected the murders as death due to a road mishap.

Praveen’s wife Boda Kumari, 26, and his daughters Krushika, 4, and Thaniska, 3, were found dead in a car which hit a tree at Raghunadaplem. Praveen was also found with minor injuries on June 28.

When parents of Kumari expressed doubt on the accident, the police took up a probe and found that Praveen had killed his wife and children and arrested him.

Presenting the accused to media, assistant commissioner of police S.V. Ramana Murthy said Praveen, a resident of Bavoji Thanda, worked in a private hospital at Hyderabad. Along with his family, he came to his native place on June 17 on the pretext of seeing his sick mother.

He took his wife and children to Khammam in a car citing some work.

When his wife complained of sickness in the journey, he executed his plan. After his wife’s death, he killed his two in the car.

He later drove the car on the route of his village and intentionally hit a tree between Manchukonda and Harya Thanda to paint it as an accident.

He said Praveen had developed an extramarital affair with a Kerla woman, Soni Francis, and decided to kill his wife when the latter questioned him about the matter. Post-mortem report also helped the police crack the case.