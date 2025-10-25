Man who cheated Petrol Pumps, Mini ATMs Held

WARANGAL: Police officials arrested a man for allegedly cheating petrol pump and mini ATM operators across Jangaon, Hanamkonda, and Warangal districts, and seized 6 tolas of gold, ₹3 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, and a two-wheeler from his possession in Parvathagiri mandal, Warangal district.

According to sub-inspector B. Praveen, the accused, Rapolu Srinivas, 34, a resident of Redya Naik Thanda in Mahbubabad district, was targeting operators of petrol pumps and mini ATMs (online service centres). He would deceive them by asking them to pay his credit card bills ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, promising to return the amount with additional payment later, and then flee without repaying.

Srinivas reportedly collected around ₹6 lakh from various petrol pumps and mini ATMs in Nekkonda, Wardhannapet, Lingala Ghanpur, and Raghunathpally mandals. During a routine vehicle check, police found him moving suspiciously, and upon questioning, he confessed to the crimes. A case has been registered against him, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.

SI Praveen cautioned petrol pump owners, mini ATM operators, traders, and mobile banking users to remain alert against similar scams. He urged the public not to send money online or share OTPs with unknown persons, stressing the need for vigilance while using mobile banking services or dealing with strangers.