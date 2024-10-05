Man Walks Riskily on Charminar Windows in Viral Video

Hyderabad:In a viral video being circulated on social media, a man was seen walking across several arched windows on the western side of Charminar, without any tether or protection. A passerby shot the video and posted it online where it was widely shared.

The video also showed another person standing on one of the minarets and looking on, as the man made his dangerous walk through the windows. At the end of the video the man, who had crossed four windows by then, decided to sit down at the arched window.



Charminar police stated that no one was arrested in relation to the incident, and no case was registered.



“It could have been a construction worker…there was construction work happening at Charminar, and it could have been one of the workers moving there”, said an Charminar police official. However, the video showed no scaffolding or protection for the person.



Netizens after viewing the video complained about the dangerous feats that people do at iconic monuments like Charminar for publicity.