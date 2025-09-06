Man Uses Tracking Device to Stalk Woman in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A tracking device became a source of distress for a 35-year-old woman who approached the Alwal police on August 28, alleging that a man was using it to stalk, harass, and blackmail her.

The accused, Rupesh Raj, a nephew of E.N. Ravi Kumar alias Rafi, allegedly began harassing the woman when she attended a gym in Old Alwal until December 2024.

According to the FIR, Rupesh initially attempted to strike up friendly conversations but soon began misbehaving, touching her belongings without consent and making vulgar advances. Despite repeated warnings, he continued his behaviour and allegedly threatened to ruin her reputation and harm her family.

Fearing for her safety, the woman stopped going to the gym. However, Rupesh allegedly followed her to kitty parties, her colony, and even her daughter’s school.

On August 28, while retrieving something from her car, she found a wire and discovered a tracking device with a SIM card. A car cleaner, Sai Sudharshan alias Sidhu, confessed that Rupesh had instructed him to install it secretly.

Rupesh allegedly used the device to monitor her movements and photograph her without consent, causing her severe emotional distress.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused stalked her 12-year-old daughter and even performed vulgar acts in front of her. “Despite informing Ravi Kumar about his nephew’s behaviour, he ignored the matter and, in fact, secretly recorded the conversation without my consent,” she stated.

Based on her complaint, police booked Rupesh Raj, Sai Sudharshan, and Ravi Kumar under Sections 308, 78, and 351(2) of the BNS, and Section 66(E) of the IT Act, 2008. The investigation is underway.