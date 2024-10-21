Man troubled by loan shark dies by suicide

After a few days, Vishnu vanished city without repaying his debt. Subsequently, Ramesh began harassing Rambabu for the money. Unable to withstand the constant pressure, Rambabu paid ₹5 lakh, including interest, to Ramesh.

However, by adding an interest amount of ₹20 lakh, Ramesh and his brother-in-law, Upendar, started forcing Rambabu for the remaining amount. Due to their continuous harassment, Rambabu attempted to die by suicide October 16 and succumbed on Sunday evening.

The following day, Rambabu’s family members took his body to Ramesh’s house and staged a protest demanding justice. Based on the family's complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation. They have also launched a manhunt to apprehend Ramesh and Upendar, who are absconding.



