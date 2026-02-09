 Top
Man Tries To Dump Debris Into Gandipet

9 Feb 2026 12:17 AM IST

Water Board foils attempt to pollute key drinking water source

Officials intercepted vehicle at FTL point and registered a criminal case. By Arrangement.

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB booked a tractor owner for attempting to illegally dump construction debris into the Gandipet reservoir. Officials said patrolling staff intercepted the vehicle near FTL Point No. 425 at Himayatnagar near the drinking water lake on Sunday before the waste could be discharged. During inquiry, driver and owner Kummari Gopal (40) admitted to the attempt. A criminal case was registered at the Moinabad police station.

Water Board authorities warned that contamination of drinking water sources would not be tolerated and strict legal action would follow against violators. They appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and report illegal dumping or pollution attempts to local authorities or the Water Board’s customer care number 155313.

