Man suffocates wife to death in Malakpet

Hyderabad: After murdering his wife and informing her relatives that she had died of a heart stroke, the husband, who was heading to his native place in Nagarkurnool to perform her last rites, was detained by Chaderghat police on murder charges, on Monday.

Mugula Vinay Kumar on Sunday smothered his wife Mugula Sirisha to death at their apartment in New Malakpet. After informing the family members that Sirisha had died due to heart stroke, he rushed her to a nearby hospital in Malakpet where the doctors declared her dead.

“It was a preplanned murder. The couple had lot of differences in the past six months. Vinay sent his daughter to his relative’s place in Dommarikunta, Nagarkurnool, a week back,” police said.

Sirisha’s sisters lodged a complaint with Chaderghat suspecting that Vinay had murdered Sirisha.

“Based on a complaint from the victim's family, we registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body for postmortem to OGH,” ACP Malakpet division G. Shyam Sunder said.

Reliable FSL sources said that the victim died of suffocation. Police altered the suspicious death into murder and booked a case under 101, 103 and 240 of BNS Act against the accused and reportedly took Vinay and his two sisters into custody.

Alcoholic stabs mother to death for property

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident in Sangareddy district, a man stabbed his mother to death after an quarrel over a property dispute.

G. Karthik Reddy took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his mother eight times killing her on the spot, police said.

According to Sangareddy police, the incident happened at their house in Tellapur. The victim, 52-year-old G. Radhika Reddy, used to stay with Karthik REddy.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and reportedly took Karthik Reddy into custody. The accused, an alcoholic, reportedly told the police that he had committed the murder in an intoxicated condition.

Police registered a murder case against him and shifted victim’s body to the government mortuary in Sangareddy.