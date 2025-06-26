Man Succumbs To Injuries After Falling From Chennai Express at Secunderabad station

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old person from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, who suffered serious injuries while boarding a moving Chennai express on platform one at Secunderabad railway station two days ago, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital on Wednesday.

Kailash Chandra Rastogi came to the railway station on June 24 at 6.40 pm to reach Chennai in search of livelihood. He was trying to board the Chennai express when the train was moving and slipped from it accidentally.

He got crushed between the coach and the platform resulting in serious injuries. The railway staff rushed him to Gandhi hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday evening. Rastogi was survived by wife and three children.