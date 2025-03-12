Man stabs wife over suspicion, held

Hyderabad: A drunk man reportedly stabbed his estranged wife, who was staying at her sister’s house in Telecom Colony, Neredmet police said. The accused, Mohammad Imran, 38, was arrested and booked for attempted murder.

According to police, Imran, who is addicted to alcohol, frequently picked fights with his wife Deepika. He had also been involved in an extramarital affair. On Monday, he accused her of speaking to another man despite his previous warnings.

Deepika had been staying with her sister for three months due to physical and mental harassment by Imran. He confronted her at her sister’s house and later returned with a knife, stabbing her multiple times before fleeing. Her children heard her screams and alerted their aunt, who rushed to her aid. Deepika was shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

House wife duped of Rs.1.4 lakh

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old housewife from the city was duped of `1.24 lakh in a loan fraud. According to a complaint lodged with the city cyber crime unit (CCCU) on Tuesday, the victim received a phone call from a fraudster posing as an employee of a financial who falsely claimed that her loan had been approved.

The fraudster then instructed her to transfer various amounts, assuring her that these payments were necessary to process the loan. Trusting the claims, the victim transferred a total of `1.24 lakh from her two bank accounts to multiple accounts provided by the fraudsters, the officer added.

"A case has been registered and our teams are making efforts to identify the fraudsters through their bank accounts," he said.

Man dies, hit by bike and run over by lorry

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old farmer was killed when a two-wheeler rammed into his vehicle, and a lorry that was travelling behind ran over him. The victim, M. Shyam Babu, was travelling with his grandson, Vineeth, a reserve sub-inspector (RSI) when the accident occurred.

According to police, Shyam Babu, a resident of Tippala Katta in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, had arrived at Munaganoor village. Vineeth went to pick him up on his bike. While they were heading towards Hayathnagar, a speeding, unidentified two-wheeler rider near Bhatula Cheruvu hit their bike, causing them to fall.

A lorry coming from behind ran over Shyam Babu. Vineeth narrowly escaped and later filed a complaint with the police. Police have launched a search for both the unknown biker and the lorry driver responsible for the accident.

2 held for stealing temple goods

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police arrested two persons for allegedly stealing from the Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple and the Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple. The names of the accused have been withheld.

Balanagar DCP K. Suresh said the police analysed over 70 cameras, apprehended the accused and recovered stolen property worth Rs.95,000.

The prime accused was previously involved in two attempted murder cases at the Golconda police station.

The incident came to light after the temple president Koneti Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, 62, lodged a complaint with the police. The duo stole a Nagapadiga, Lord Ayyappa idol, Abhishekha Patra, Arati plate, diyas and a copper goblet were found missing.

SOT nabs 3 with fake cotton seeds

The Balanagar special operations team seized 700 kg of fake cotton seeds worth `17.5 lakh in the Bachupally police limits on Tuesday and arrested Aluru Madanna, the main accused, lorry driver Adarsh and cleaner Golla Udayr.

The accused were caught under the supervision of the agriculture officer. Police said Madanna, a farmer from Kurnool, used to grow cotton and sell it to a ginning mill located at Gajendragada, Karnataka. He collected cotton seeds from the mill and made fake seeds by mixing dye. He was transporting them to Hyderabad for sale when he was caught. Police said he had sold fake seeds to farmers of Jangaon earlier.

10 Downing street staff booked

Hyderabad: Police booked some staff members and bouncers of 10 Downing Street, Begumpet, for allegedly assaulting a customer. The outlet’s staff said the customer was trying to leave without paying the bill.

According to Panjagutta station house officer Bandari Shobhan, a customer lodged a complaint claiming that eight bouncers and waiters along with the staff physically assaulted them and used abusive language to force them to pay a bill.

The customers did not clear the bill so the staff physically assaulted them, police said. Police booked the staff for causing hurt and wrongful restraint and was recording the statements of the accused.

When contacted, the manager said the customers tried to flee without paying the bill. “We caught them and asked them to clear the bill. We did not misbehave with them,” he said.

Man held for fake passport

Hyderabad: The RGIA police took Shankar of Narsapur in Nirmal district into custody after he presented a fake passport on arrival on March 4, it was stated on Tuesday.

Police said Shankar had been working in a Gulf country for six years. In order to return home, probably as his documents were in the control of agents, he allegedly procured a fake passport.

He was caught by immigration officials on arrival who informed the CISF personnel and the police were called in.

5 domestic helps loot Rs.7.5L from employer, arrested

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police arrested five domestic helps accused of theft and recovered gold, silver and cash worth Rs.7.5 lakh from them. They had reportedly robbed their employer, a resident of Road No. 22, Jubilee Hills.

The same gang was earlier arrested in a similar in which gold and cash Rs.28 lakh were recovered from their possession, said Jubilee Hills station house officer K. Venkateshwara Reddy.

The accused were identified as Shaik Haseena, Shaik Waheeda and

Lotha Anusha, and the receivers Salima Begum and L. Adilaxmi, all from AP.

PD Act Invoked on Dhoolpet’s Angoori Bai for Continued Ganja Trade

State excise cops have invoked PD Act on Angoori Bai of Dhoolpet for reportedly continuing the ganja trade after her release from jail on bail. V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, director for excise and enforcement, said she faced more than 30 NDPS cases and another 20 cases had been registered against her by the excise special task force teams.

During the past years she has been arrested several times in NDPS cases, Kamalasan Reddy further said. She is currently lodged in the Chanchalguda prison.

On the reports against her, Hyderabad collector Anudeep Durishetty, directed TG excise cops to take stringent action, said Dhoolpet special task force team leader Anji Reddy said.

Man held for sale of expired edible oil

Hyderabad: The southeast commissioner’s task force force and food safety officials raided Sri Ganesh Balaji Lakkadatar Oil at Sri Krupa Market, Malakpet, and arrested its owner Ashok Kumar Agarwal for whitening out the expiry date and selling edible oils beyond the expiry date. The team seized 1,014 litres of various brands of edible oils worth `1.9 lakh.

Women steal saris worth Rs. 12 Lakh

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police are searching for two women for allegedly stealing saris worth `12 lakh from a textile exhibition. According to the complaint. Anjana Devi Danda of 'Anu Six Yards' had displayed the saris at a bistro on March 8. She said seven saris and the recorder of CCTV cameras were stolen.

3 held with ganja worth Rs. 11.3 Lakh

Hyderabad: The south-east zone task force and the Hussaini Alam police arrested three persons during a raid on a house at Murgichowk and seized 30.7 kg of dry ganja worth `11.3 lakh. The accused were identified as Mohammed Yasin of UP, and Gopal Khara and Uttam Tamel of Odisha.

Excise staff held for bribery

Khammam: The ACB on Tuesday caught Somla, senior assistant at the excise and prohibition superintendent office, here while accepting a Rs.1,500 bribe. ACB DSP Y. Ramesh said Somla demanded the money to provide a photocopy of licence pertaining to a bar and restaurant being run by one Vaddalapu Radhamma.

Revenue Inspector held for seeking bribe

Hyderabad: The ACB on Tuesday arrested Nakirekanti Janaiah, revenue inspector at the municipal office in Medak after he demanded Rs.20,000 and accepted a bribe of Rs.12,000. He had demanded the money from a person, who later complained to the ACB, to conduct an inquiry on a 605-square yard plot and submit his report to the municipal commissioner for mutation.

Student dies, 5 hurt as car crashes into pole

Hyderabad: One student died and five others were injured after their car climbed the footpath and crashed into a pole near the Neopolis in Narsingi at 2.30 pm on Tuesday. Narsingi Inspector G. Rajesh identified the deceased has Srikar, and the injured as Hemasai, Vivek, Srujan, Kartikeya, and Harsha, all 18 years old and studying at an engineering college at Gandipet.

The students were on their way to an eatery when the incident occurred. Srikar died on the spot and Harsha was said to be in a critical condition at a hospital. The four others suffered leg and hip injuries.

Police said the car was being driven in a rash manner, leading to the accident. Srikar’s body has been shifted to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination.