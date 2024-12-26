 Top
DC Correspondent
26 Dec 2024 9:20 PM IST
Man Snatches 3.8 Tolas of Gold Chain
Woman's gold chain snatched near Forum Mall, KPHB; police investigate with CCTV evidence. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A case was registered against an unknown offender for snatching the gold chain of a woman near the 6th Phase, Forum Mall, within the KPHB police station limits at 6 pm on Wednesday.

According to Detective Inspector D. Madhusudhan, the woman has been identified as Mani, 52, a resident of KPHB Colony. “The incident occurred when the victim stepped out of her house to get fruits from the market. The gold chain weighing around 3.8 tolas was snatched,” said the inspector.

“From the CCTV camera footage, the accused appeared to be 20 to 25 years of age and he was new to the place. He was walking in the area. The area where the incident happened was isolated or else locals would have caught hold of him. Efforts are underway to find out his whereabouts,” the DI said.

The circle inspector M. Venkateshwarulu, said, “Although, the incident was captured on the CCTV. But, the identity of the accused could be seen clearly. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
