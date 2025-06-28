Man Sets Mom On Fire Over Property Dispute

KARIMNAGAR: In a shocking incident on Saturday in Kuntapalli village, Sangem mandal of Warangal district, a son allegedly doused his mother with petrol and set her on fire amid a property dispute.

According to Circle Inspector L. Naresh, 40-year-old Mutheneni Satish had long been in conflict with his parents, 60-year-old Vinoda and 70-year-old Sambaiah, over property and money. After marrying, Satish lived with his parents, his wife, and their two children, but moved out three months ago due to the disputes.

On Friday night, a heated argument erupted. The following day, at around 1 pm, Satish returned in a rage, brought petrol with him, threw it over his mother, and ignited her despite his parents’ pleas. He then fled by climbing a boundary wall.

Neighbours immediately rushed Vinoda, who sustained burns over 85 per cent of her body, to MGM Hospital in Hanamkonda. Doctors described her condition as critical and are keeping her under intensive observation. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the absconding Satish.