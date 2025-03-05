Man Sets Ablaze Bhadrachalam Area Hospital Chief’s Office

Kothagudem: At midnight on Tuesday, chaos erupted at the Bhadrachalam area hospital when an unidentified person poured petrol on the superintendent's office and set it ablaze, sparking panic among patients. CCTV footage captured the suspect igniting the chamber, which quickly filled with flames and forced patients to flee from nearby wards.

Firefighters swiftly arrived on the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread beyond the superintendent's office. Circle inspector Ramesh confirmed that the fire was contained to the affected chamber and that authorities are now scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.