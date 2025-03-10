Man Sentenced to Three Years for Harassing and Threatening Former Colleague

Hyderabad:The VII Additional District Judge (ADJ) court at LB Nagar has sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment, 29-year-old Krishna, a private company employee, for harassing his female colleague, threatening her and insulting her by her caste name.

Krishna was found guilty of stalking, criminal intimidation and insulting a woman’s modesty under the IPC, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The victim had filed a complaint against Krishna in February. The two had worked together, but after victim after marriage had quit her job.

According to the complaint, Krishna was stalking her, pressuring her to marry him and continued to harass her even after being arrested and released from jail. He called her, used abusive language and held out a threat to her to leave her husband. In July 2023, he circulated a letter with offensive remarks along with a photocopy of her image in her village.

Following an investigation, the Maheshwaram police booked a case against Krishna. Public prosecutor Gongura Bhadradri presented the case before the court.