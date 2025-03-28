 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Dowry Harassment Case

Telangana
DC Correspondent
28 March 2025 4:26 PM IST

The court also sentenced Anand Kumar's mother, Bharathamma, a co-accused in the case, to seven years of imprisonment.

Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Dowry Harassment Case
x
The court also sentenced Anand Kumar's mother, Bharathamma, a co-accused in the case, to seven years of imprisonment.

Hyderabad: A court here on Friday sentenced Anand Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with a dowry harassment case.

According to case details, Anand Kumar's family began harassing his wife, demanding additional dowry just a day after their marriage, ultimately abetting her death. The court also sentenced Anand Kumar's mother, Bharathamma, a co-accused in the case, to seven years of imprisonment.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
dowry harassment 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X