Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Dowry Harassment Case
Hyderabad: A court here on Friday sentenced Anand Kumar to life imprisonment in connection with a dowry harassment case.
According to case details, Anand Kumar's family began harassing his wife, demanding additional dowry just a day after their marriage, ultimately abetting her death. The court also sentenced Anand Kumar's mother, Bharathamma, a co-accused in the case, to seven years of imprisonment.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
