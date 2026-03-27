Man Sentenced to 7 Yrs RI in Dowry Death

Hyderabad: A court in Shadnagar has sentenced a 32-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 in a dowry death case reported in 2020.

The case was registered under Sections 498A and 304B of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act at Shadnagar police station. The incident occurred on July 19, 2020, at around 6.30 am in Dusakal village.

According to the complaint lodged by Bommagalla Ramulu, 50, an agriculturist from Nandigama village, his daughter Swathi alias Srija, 20, was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws within six months of her marriage, allegedly over a demand for additional dowry of ₹1 lakh. She was later found dead at her residence.

Police arrested five accused — Kallepalli Srinivas, Chandrayya, Yadamma, Naresh and Neeraja — all residents of Dusakal village, and filed a chargesheet after investigation.

Delivering the judgment on Thursday, the XVI Additional District Judge in Shadnagar convicted the main accused, Srinivas, and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment along with a fine. The remaining accused (A2 to A5) were acquitted.

Man duped of Rs.17.54 L in fake trading app scam

A 56-year-old man from Uppal was cheated of ₹17.54 lakh in an online investment fraud operated through a WhatsApp group posing as a stock trading advisory platform.

According to the police, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group titled VIP – Core Capital Group, where members regularly shared stock market tips, IPO recommendations and screenshots showing high profits. The group, allegedly managed by a person identifying himself as Saurab, used multiple phone numbers to build credibility and gain the victim’s trust.

The victim was later instructed to download a mobile application named EPQC Prime, which was projected as a legitimate trading platform. After registering, he initially invested small amounts and was shown profits on the app. A withdrawal of ₹1,000 further convinced him of the platform’s authenticity.

Encouraged by the displayed returns, the victim began investing larger amounts in various stocks. He even availed a gold loan of ₹9.8 lakh and later invested an additional ₹5 lakh after being persuaded with promises of higher profits through block deals and IPO opportunities.

The application continued to show inflated profits, at one point reflecting a balance of ₹36.83 lakh and later projecting returns of over ₹8.99 crore. However, when the victim attempted to withdraw funds, his requests were denied. The fraudsters then pressured him to invest more money, citing technical and regulatory reasons.

Realising he had been cheated, the victim approached the Malkajgiri Cybercrime police. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Woman ends life after abuse by partner

A 19-year-old woman died by suicide at a rented house in Gundlapochampally in Petbasheerabad on Tuesday. The family of the deceased alleged harassment by a live-in partner, police said. Deceased Pallavi Lahari, a native of Chhattisgarh, was working in a private sector company. Police said she was in a relationship with Jalla Sandeep, 21, a resident of Warangal for about a year, and the couple had been living together for the past seven months.

According to Petbasheerabad police, the couple quarreled over financial and relationship issues frequently. On March 24, an argument reportedly broke out, following which Sandeep left the house, leaving her alone. When Sandeep returned home around 10.30 am, he found the door locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, they broke open the door, and found her unresponsive. Police also recovered a suicide note from the crime scene. Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father Santosh Lahari, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sandeep. Further probe is underway.

Sardar Patel Flyover: Bike Collides with Auto Trolley, Bike Rider Injured

Hyderabad: A minor road accident took place at around 2 PM on Thursday (March 26, 2026), when a bike rider was injured after colliding with an auto trolley on the Sardar Patel flyover in Secunderabad.

According to Traffic Inspector N. Anil Kumar, the motorcyclist collided with the auto trolley, causing a major traffic jam on the road. “It is not clear who is at fault. But both vehicles were damaged, and the motorcyclist sustained a fracture in the leg.”

To facilitate his rescue, the police stopped entry for vehicles approaching Sardar Patel Road from St. John’s Road and East Maredpally Road. This caused further delays, with rickshaws, scooters, and cars piling up, leading to heavy congestion and creating a bottleneck around the bridge’s entry.

However, despite the disruption, the police successfully managed the situation. The ambulance arrived on time and transported the injured man to the hospital. Eventually, entry to the flyover was reopened for oncoming traffic.