Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20-yr RI for raping, cheating woman

HYDERABAD: M. Vani, the XIII Additional District Judge for Rangareddy, at LB Nagar, sentenced one Jinikunta Kasi Vishwanath to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping and cheating a woman. The court awarded a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

According to the Moinabad police, Vishwanath and the victim were in a relationship for five years during which time he promised to marry her several times. About two years before the complaint was filed, the victim said she was alone when the Vishwanath visited her home and raped her. When the victim asked Vishwanath to marry her, he refused.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Moinabad police investigated the case and filed a chargesheet on May 5, 2016. The trial commenced in 2017.