Man Seeks Seeing Doctor Online, Loses ₹4.57 Lakh

Hyderabad:A 57-year-old man became a victim of cyberfraud involving a malicious APK file, which led to the unauthorised banking transactions and a financial loss of Rs 4.57 lakh.

According to complaint, the incident occurred on January 24 night, after 8 pm, when the victim was attempting to book an appointment with a doctor. While browsing through Google search engine, he found a mobile number and after clicking on the link, he was redirected to WhatsApp, where an unidentified person contacted him and sent him an APK file titled “Doctors_Appointment.apk.”



The victim was instructed to install the application, enter his personal details and pay a token amount of `10 to confirm the appointment.



Soon after installing the file, he became suspicious and attempted to delete the app. But, he was unable to do so. He then disconnected his mobile phone from Wi-Fi and switched it off.



The following morning on January 25 at around 8 am, when he checked his bank balance through the PhonePe application, he noticed that multiple unauthorised transactions were done. Realising that his mobile phone had been compromised, he immediately reported the matter to the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). The total loss in the fraud was amounted to Rs 4,57,829.



Cybercrime officials said the fraudsters used the malicious APK to gain remote access to mobile phone of the victim, enabling them to capture sensitive information, such as banking credentials and OTPs, without his knowledge.

