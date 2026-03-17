Man Runs Amok with Police Vehicle, Injures Three in Chittoor

Chittoor: A man created panic in Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district after behaving violently and driving a police patrol vehicle in a reckless manner.

The incident took place at Dandapalli Cross Road, where the accused climbed onto a parked police vehicle and drove it despite attempts by locals to stop him. He rammed an auto, leaving the driver seriously injured, and later hit a car near a police station, injuring two more persons.

After abandoning the vehicle, the accused fled on foot and jumped into a nearby pond. Fire personnel rushed to the spot, entered the water and rescued him before shifting him to Palamaneru hospital.

Police identified the accused as Ratnakar, a native of Ramasamudram in Malabagalu taluk of Karnataka. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.