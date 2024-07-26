Hyderabad: An unidentified man was run over by a private bus near Annojiguda NTPC Square within Pocharam IT Corridor police limits on Thursday. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Sircilla police nab 8 with help of ganja kits

KARIMNAGAR: Police registered cases against eight drug addicts and seized 390 grams of cannabis along with five ganja cigarettes from their possession here in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said since ganja kits are available in all police stations in the district, police would conduct special drives and nab persons who consume ganja. The police introduced ganja testing kits to find consumers and curb the menace in the state.

When police conducted a special drive in Sircilla, Ellanthakunta, Yellareddypet and Gambiraopet mandals with ganja kits, some persons tested positive. After inquiry, police nabbed eight persons. Sircilla police are determined to make the district ganja free.