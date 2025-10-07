Man Rapes, Kills Girl in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A 17-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a room at Shamsh Nagar in Nalgonda on Tuesday morning. Police said Gaddam Krishna, a native of Guttakindi Annaram, lured the girl to his friend’s room under the pretext of talking to her. As he was known to her, she accompanied him. Krishna allegedly raped her and strangled her to death when she resisted.

Nalgond SP Sharat Chandra Pawar visited the crime scene and directed the police to book Krishna under sections related to rape and the Pocso Act. He said an investigation would also be conducted to verify if others were involved.

The victim’s parents said their daughter travelled daily to college in Nalgonda by autorickshaw. She left home at 8.30 am on Tuesday, but witnesses told them two men took her from the college in another autorickshaw. They demanded stringent action against those responsible for her killing. Krishna has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

Farmer’s kin win Rs 5-L insurance

After a three-year legal battle, the family of farmer Kolipaka Yadamma secured the full Rs 5 lakh insurance amount under the Rythu Bhima Scheme, which was initially denied due to an error in her date of birth. Yadamma, from Lingampally village in Jangaon district, died in November 2022. Her policy showed her date of birth as January 1, 1963, which made her appear over 60 years old at the time of death, leading to rejection of the full claim.

The family, represented by Hanamkonda advocate Rachakonds Praveen Kumar, filed a case in the Warangal District Consumer Forum in February 2023. In August 2023, the Forum ruled that Aadhaar should be considered the valid proof of age and ordered payment of Rs 2 lakh. The family appealed the order, seeking the full amount. On September 29, 2025, the State Consumer Forum in Hyderabad ruled in their favour, directing the Telangana government, LIC and the village AEO to pay Rs 5 lakh within six weeks. Praveen Kumar welcomed the verdict, calling it a relief for farmers who lost insurance benefits due to minor errors in records.