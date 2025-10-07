Man Pushes 2 Siblings from Dakshin Express at Ghatkesar Station; 1 Killed

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old person pushed two siblings from the moving Dakshin express train near Ghatkesar on Monday midnight. Of the two siblings - Harsh Chandwani (25) died on the spot, while another Ajay Ramchandra Chandwani (30) escaped with serious injuries. The duo were working as labourers at an under construction power grid site in Maheswaram on the city suburbs.

The incident occurred when they were on the way to their native place at Bairagarh Huzoor in Bhopal, to meet their mother, who developed health problems. The injured person is presently undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital and is unable to give a statement, Secunderabad Government Railway Inspector, B. Saieashwar Goud said on Tuesday.

He said Harsh and Ajay were sitting near the door in the third general coach in Dakshin express when the accused kicked them without any reason. As a result, they fell down from the moving train.

The incident came to light when some passengers pulled the alarm chain, bringing the train to a halt after crossing the Ghatkesar railway station. Two railway constables M. Laxmipathy and SK Saroj, who were deputed on train escort duty in the train, proceeded to the third general coach from the engine and found that few passengers apprehended a person.

On inquiry, the passengers informed them that around 12.50 am the person kicked the two men, who were sitting near the coach door. After which, they fell down from the moving train. The passengers tried to find out the details of the accused, but he refused to reveal his identity.

After that Laxmipathy informed the same to RPF control. The police then brought the accused to the Secunderabad railway police station.

“The accused is not disclosing his particulars as he appeared to be mentally unsound. He has no ID proofs,” the Inspector said. He further stated that the accused was speaking in a Bihar accent.

“With the help of a few Bihari people, we tried to collect more information from the accused but in vain,” he added.