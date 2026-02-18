Man Posing as Woman in Burqa To Film Prank Held at Korutla Bus Stand

Karimnagar: A 24-year-old YouTuber was detained at the Korutla bus stand in Jagtial district on Tuesday night after he allegedly created panic by posing as a woman to film prank videos.

The individual, identified as Mohammad Numan, was reportedly wearing a burqa and sitting in the women’s waiting area when passengers and TGSRTC staff noticed suspicious behaviour. Suspicion intensified when he spoke on his mobile phone and his voice appeared to be male, according to witnesses.

Alerted by passengers, RTC security personnel confronted him and found that a man was dressed in female attire. He was taken into custody by bus stand staff and later handed over to Korutla police.

During preliminary questioning, Numan told staff that he had worn the burqa to create content for his social media channel. However, his presence in the women’s seating area raised concerns among commuters.

Police shifted him to the station for further inquiry and registered a petty case for creating public nuisance. Officials said such activities in public places would attract legal action, as they could cause alarm and disturb public order.