Man Posing as IPS Officer Held in Filmnagar

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police apprehended a person Bathini Shashikanth, 39, who was involved in a series of offences including impersonation as senior government officer, cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and extortion.

The accused has been misleading the public for over two years by posing as IAS Officer in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner of Mines and sometimes posing as IPS and NIA Officer, and collecting huge money from innocent citizens.

West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Srinivas said the investigation has revealed that the accused projected himself as a high-ranking public servant by creating and using fake IAS, IPS and NIA identity cards, visiting cards, and forged documents.

He hired two bodyguards along with weapons from Tamil Nadu in order to portray himself as a senior government official. Fixing police sirens to private vehicles and also using walkie-talkies to imitate official communication.

He circulating a forged TSIIC industrial land allotment letter to cheat victims and using these methods, the accused gained trust of the complainant, Ali Hassan, Managing Director of Gold Gym and collected Rs.10.50 lakh through bank transfers, UPI payments, and cash, under the guise of assisting in procuring industrial land and extending other official favours. After receiving the money, the accused absconded. Based on credible information, the Filmnagar police conducted a swift operation and apprehended Shashikanth of Shaikpet from his temporary residence.

Two more persons Praveen and Vimal, who acted as personal bodyguards, were absconding. The Hyderabad police advised citizens to remain alert, not to believe such persons or firms, pass on information to Police on such suspicious activities to curb them.

Two mobile phones, half a dozen SIM cards, two walkie-talkies and a duplicate ID card were seized from his possession.