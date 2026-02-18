Man Posing as Customs Official Dupes Businessman at RGIA

Hyderabad: An unidentified person claiming himself to be a customs official at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad duped a 53-year-old businessman promising him to sell two iPhones for Rs.1 lakh.

The RGIA police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the businessman Gyam Alfred of Mettuguda in Secunderabad.

In his complaint, the businessman said an unknown person approached the complainant at his cool drink shop at Secunderabad railway station on Tuesday and falsely introduced himself as a customs officer.

He claimed that he had two iPhones and gold items in his possession and offered to sell them at a low price. Believing his words, the complainant agreed to purchase two iPhones for Rs.1 lakh. As per instructions of the accused, the complainant met him at the RGIA departure area at about 12 noon and initially paid Rs.70,000 in cash.

The accused further demanded an additional Rs.5,000 making the total payment Rs.75,000 in cash. After receiving the money, the accused stated that he would bring iPhones shortly and left the place, but did not return.

Based on the complaint, the police booked a cheating case. The police said an investigation is underway to identify the accused and recover the amount. The police advised the public to remain vigilant and not fall prey to such fraudulent offers. Any suspicious persons should be immediately reported to the nearest police authorities, the police added.