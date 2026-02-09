Man Posing As Ayurvedic Doctor Steals 4 Tolas of Gold From Couple

Nalgonda: An unidentified man posing as an Ayurvedic doctor from Kerala allegedly cheated a woman of four tolas of gold ornaments at Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Monday, police said.

According to the complaint, the man arrived on a motorcycle at the house of Vanguri Raju and his wife Pranitha and introduced himself as an Ayurvedic practitioner offering treatment for infertility. He reportedly gained the couple’s confidence and claimed he could help them conceive.

Police said the accused sent Raju to a shop to procure ingredients required for the purported treatment. While Pranitha was alone at home, the man allegedly asked her to apply oil and take a bath before the procedure, stating that the treatment would not be effective if she wore gold ornaments. Believing him, Pranitha removed her gold jewellery weighing about four tolas and kept it in the house. After she returned from the bath, the man had fled with the ornaments.

Based on her complaint, Pochampally police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers said CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being examined to identify and trace the suspect.