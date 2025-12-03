Man Murders Mentally Challenged Elder Brother to Claim ₹4 Crore Insurance in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his mentally challenged elder brother to fraudulently claim insurance money worth over ₹4 crore. The crime took place in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.

The accused, identified as Mamidi Naresh (30), had purchased two tippers three years ago and was running them on hire. However, after suffering losses in his business, he reportedly fell into heavy debt. In an attempt to clear his dues, Naresh purchased insurance policies worth ₹4.14 crore in the name of his elder brother, Venkatesh (37), who was mentally unstable and lived with him.

Police said Naresh conspired with two individuals — Rakesh (28) and Pradeep, a tipper driver — to execute the murder. Rakesh, who had been demanding ₹7 lakh from Naresh, was allegedly promised an additional ₹13 lakh for assisting in the plan. Pradeep was paid ₹2 lakh to lure the victim.

As part of the plan, Pradeep called Venkatesh to the outskirts of the village on the pretext that the tipper had broken down. Once Venkatesh arrived, Naresh allegedly forced him to lie under the vehicle pretending to repair it. He then drove the tipper forward, crushing Venkatesh under its wheels and killing him instantly.

Initially, the death was reported as an accident, and a case was filed accordingly based on Naresh’s statement. However, during the insurance claim process, company representatives found discrepancies in Naresh’s explanations and alerted the police.

Upon further investigation, police confirmed that the incident was a pre-planned murder committed for insurance benefits. The accused — Naresh, Rakesh, and Pradeep — have been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.