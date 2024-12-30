Man Murders Another Just for Rs 500

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly killed by another individual over just Rs 500 in Rajendranagar at 11 pm on Sunday. The accused identified as Srinivas is a daily wager and arrested by the Rajendranagar police.

According to investigating officer K. Kastro, the deceased Sai Kumar was also a daily wage earner and the accused Srinivas had borrowed Rs 500 from the deceased and the latter confronted him for returning the money.

Srinivas, who was in a drunken state, delayed in returning the money. An altercation broke out between the duo, following which, Srinivas picked up a stone and struck Sai’s head.

The injured Sai was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. His body was sent to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for the postmortem examination.

Srinivas was arrested by the police from his residence on Monday morning. He was booked for murder and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.