 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Man Murdered in Santoshnagar

Telangana
23 March 2026 12:07 PM IST

The police said the assailants killed Layeeq using sharp edged weapons

Man Murdered in Santoshnagar
x
A 31-year-old person, Layeeq, was brutally murdered in Moin Bagh's Masan Galli under Santosh Nagar police station limits on Sunday midnight. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old person, Layeeq, was brutally murdered in Moin Bagh's Masan Galli under Santosh Nagar police station limits on Sunday midnight.

The police said the assailants killed Layeeq using sharp edged weapons. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The motive behind the murder is still unknown. A police picket was posted at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news murder case Old City News Santoshnagar police 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X