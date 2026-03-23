Man Murdered in Santoshnagar

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old person, Layeeq, was brutally murdered in Moin Bagh's Masan Galli under Santosh Nagar police station limits on Sunday midnight.

The police said the assailants killed Layeeq using sharp edged weapons. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. The motive behind the murder is still unknown. A police picket was posted at the spot to prevent any untoward incident.