Man Marries SC Woman, Gets Her to Contest Sarpanch Post in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: The latest in the series of developments of aspirants attempting to get their womenfolk in the fray for reserved seats for the local body polls, a man married a woman from the SC community and got her to contest the sarpanch post in Sangareddy district.

Chandrasekhar Goud of Tallapalli of Sangareddy district, intending to contest for the sarpanch post, faced a piquant situation when the village was reserved for the SC community in the first phase. Goud saw a way out: He was in love with a woman, Srija, from the same village but belonging to the SC community.

In the face of objections from his family, he married Srija at a temple. Before the nominations closed, Srija submitted her nomination papers.

Elsewhere, in Saikapuram of Gattu Mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, one Anjaneyulu is handing over a bond paper with 20 promises that he vows to implement if elected.

He is promising ambulance facilities to Salkapuram, Rs.600 per day as wages for ploughing and other agriculture works, water and storage tank and toilet facilities at a temple located in the village. He has also promised a free helmet to every bike rider with a valid driving licenses, development of grave yards, road and ensuring students in the village are educated.