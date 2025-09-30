Man Loses Rs 12 L In Trading Fraud

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Begum Bazaar lost Rs 12,56,900 in an online stock trading scam after being lured through a fake advertisement on Instagram.

According to the cyber crime unit (CCCU), the victim clicked on an ad that redirected him to a WhatsApp group where fraudsters posed as stock trading experts and shared buy-sell tips. They convinced him to invest through an app that falsely displayed rising profits, prompting repeated transfers, cyber crimes DCP D. Kavitha said.

Later, a balance of Rs 46,89,375 appeared as “frozen funds.” When he refused to pay another Rs 7.6 lakh demanded for “release,” the scammers threatened to forfeit his money. Realising the fraud, he stopped further transfers, having already lost Rs 12,56,900, said cyber crimes R.G. Siva Maruthi, ACP of CCCU. Police advised the public to verify investment platforms before transferring money online.

Private Staff Duped Of Rs 18 L

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old private employee lost over Rs 18 lakh in an online investment scam after he responded to a fake advertisement on Facebook. Police said the victim clicked on an ad that redirected him to a WhatsApp group administered by two individuals who identified themselves as Gaurav Seth and Aarohi Sinha, posing as investment consultants. They claimed their platform was SEBI-registered and convinced him to open an OTC account.

Trusting them, the victim initially invested Rs 9,001 and was shown artificial profits. He later made larger investments for supposed IPO subscriptions, believing the fake returns displayed in lakhs. When he tried to withdraw, the scammers demanded Rs 10 lakh as commission and income tax. After several such payments, his access was blocked, and the money vanished. Realising the fraud, he eventually stopped further payments. Police said the fraudsters operated through multiple social media handles and fake trading websites.

Boy attacked after dog barking incident

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly beaten by a father and son at Kodandaramnagar Colony, Saroornagar, following an altercation involving their pet dog on Sunday night. Inspector Saidi Reddy said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm when Dasari Sai, on his way to buy food, was barked at by a dog belonging to Lanka Lakshmi Narayana. Frightened, he picked up a stone to scare it.

On his return, Narayana and his son, Lanka Shiva Narayana Murthy, confronted him and assaulted him with a stick and their hands. The boy suffered bleeding injuries to his neck and a fracture in his left hand. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint. A case has been registered against the accused father and son, and an investigation is underway. The inspector said that the boy was under medical care.

3 Held In Theft Cases, Rs 36-L Recovered

Hyderabad: Kukatpally police arrested three persons involved in separate theft cases and recovered stolen property worth Rs 36 lakh, including 290 grams of gold ornaments, a car and a camera.

Balanagar DCP K. Suresh Kumar said the arrest was made in the first case during a patrol at Usha Mullapudi crossroads, when police detained a suspicious person identified as Aryan Yogesh Dhakan. Gold ornaments were found in his possession. During interrogation, he admitted to two house thefts, leading to the recovery of stolen property. Aryan, a school dropout from Balajinagar, targeted houses left unattended and was linked to property worth Rs 30 lakh.

In another case, Massi Suresh of Jagadgirigutta, a network engineer, confessed to stealing a parked car while intoxicated. In the third case, Alluri Pavan of Moosapet, a studio photographer, was arrested for stealing a camera worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Chain snatched from woman at Adibatla

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old vegetable seller, Chennamma, was robbed of her gold chain weighing about 3.5 tolas by an unidentified man at Adibatla early Monday morning. Police said the incident occurred around 5.30 am when she was walking to NTR Market. The assailant approached her, snatched her gold mangalsutra and fled. Locals rushed to her aid and alerted police, who have launched a search for the accused.

Passenger caught smoking on IndiGo flight

Hyderabad: RGIA police booked a passenger, S. Gangaram, for smoking inside an IndiGo aircraft lavatory while travelling from Dubai to Hyderabad on flight 6E-1466. Police said the incident came to light when cabin crew noticed smoke from the washroom. They found cigarettes and a lighter in his belongings. Gangaram claimed the items were carried unknowingly and passed through security checks in Dubai. Based on a complaint from the airline staff, a case was registered under the relevant aviation safety laws. Further investigation is underway.