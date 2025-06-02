Man Loses Rs 10.19L in Telegram Job Scam

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old unemployed man from Hyderabad lost Rs 10.19 lakh in an online part-time job and investment scam operated through a social messaging app and a fraudulent website falsely claiming links to a corporate company. According to the police, the victim received a message on a messaging app offering a part-time job with a monthly income of Rs 50,000 for just two to three hours of work per day. He was then directed to a contact on another messaging services and registered on a fake website.

To build trust, the platform initially credited Rs 10,000 to the victim’s account and allowed a withdrawal of Rs 7,500. Encouraged by the initial returns, the man completed additional tasks, promoted fake real estate listings and continued depositing money as instructed. Each payment was followed by screenshots showing fake profits, which convinced him of the platform’s authenticity.

When he attempted to withdraw his purported profits of Rs 72 lakh, he was asked to pay various charges. Realising he had been duped, he approached the police. A case has been registered for a total loss of Rs 10,19,781 and an investigation is underway.

Cybercrime officials have warned the public about the surge in online frauds involving part-time jobs, click-and-earn schemes and task-based earning platforms spread via social media and messaging platforms. Victims are urged to call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in immediately. For emergencies, they may also call or WhatsApp at 8712665171.