Man Kills Wife Suspecting her Fidelity in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old woman, R Saraswathi was murdered by her husband R Anjaneyulu at their house at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Borabanda on Monday night as he was suspecting her fidelity.

Anjaneyulu killed his wife by attacking her with a pestle. Death was instant for Saraswathi as she suffered serious head injuries. After killing his wife, Anjaneyulu left the house informing his two children that he was ending his life.

For the last few months, Anjaneyulu was suspecting the fidelity of his wife resulting in quarrels frequently between them over the same issue. A heated argument took place between them on Monday night and in a fit of rage, Anjaneyulu attacked his wife with a pestle.

The police booked a case against Anjaneyulu under provisions of BNS and launched a hunt to nab him.