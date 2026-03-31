Man Kills Wife, Son; Daughter Critical in Rangareddy District

Hyderabad: A man allegedly stabbed his wife and two children at Pulgonipally village in Amanagal mandal of Rangareddy district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused, Ram Das Naik, who works in a local mill, was addicted to alcohol and frequently had disputes with his wife, Kavitha (28). In an inebriated condition, he attacked his family members, resulting in the death of his wife and son, Harshawardhan (10).

The couple’s daughter sustained grievous injuries and has been shifted to a hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.

ACP Janakireddy inspected the spot. The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been registered.