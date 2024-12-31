Man Kills Wife for Banning His Relatives From Visiting Them

Hyderabad: A man brutally murdered his wife after she refused to cater to his relatives in Pratap Singaram village of Medipally police station.

The incident occurred at 10 pm Monday night after a heated argument that accused B Srikar Reddy tried to stab his wife B Revathi (33) but his friend intercepted later Srikar repeatedly smashed her head with a boulder killing her in the spot, A Narsing Rao, sub inspector of Medipally police said.

The accused Srikar Reddy and his wife Revathi used to quarrel frequently as Revathi restricted his relatives from coming home and similarly Srikar Reddy also restricted her relatives from coming to their house, police said.

There were also financial disputes between the couple for quite a while. The couple was married on May 23, 2017 and is blessed with a son and a daughter, police said.

Srikar Reddy a private bus travels owner has reportedly by taken into custody for questioning. Victim Revathi’s body after conducting post mortem at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday has been handed over to her family members for her last rites, police further said.