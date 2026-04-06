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Man Kills Wife after 8 Months of Love Marriage in Mahbubnagar

Telangana
6 April 2026 9:59 AM IST

The autopsy report confirmed that the nurse, Sridevi died due to strangulation: Police

Man Kills Wife after 8 Months of Love Marriage in Mahbubnagar
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A 21-year-old nurse was murdered by her husband in Mahbubnagar district within eight months after their love marriage and later misled her family members, enacting it as a suicide. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nurse was murdered by her husband in Mahbubnagar district within eight months after their love marriage and later misled her family members, enacting it as a suicide.

After killing the nurse Sridevi, her husband Chandu stuffed the body in a gunny bag and took it to an agricultural land on the outskirts of the village and dumped it saying that she killed herself. He then alerted her family.

However, the autopsy report confirmed that Sridevi died due to strangulation. The police booked a murder case against Chandu and detained him.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news murder case Strangulation mahbubnagar district 
India Southern States Telangana 
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