Man Kills Wife after 8 Months of Love Marriage in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old nurse was murdered by her husband in Mahbubnagar district within eight months after their love marriage and later misled her family members, enacting it as a suicide.

After killing the nurse Sridevi, her husband Chandu stuffed the body in a gunny bag and took it to an agricultural land on the outskirts of the village and dumped it saying that she killed herself. He then alerted her family.

However, the autopsy report confirmed that Sridevi died due to strangulation. The police booked a murder case against Chandu and detained him.