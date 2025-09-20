Man kills 12-month-old baby after tiff with wife in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old person, Venkateswarlu killed his 12-month-old baby girl at his house in Priyanka Colony in Suryapet Town on Friday night.

Venkateswarlu allegedly returned home in an inebriated condition around 11 pm and picked up an argument with his second wife Nagamani. While the couple was fighting over a family issue, the baby started crying.

Angered over this, Venkateswarlu lifted the baby’s legs and hit her to the ground, resulting in serious injuries to the child. With the help of her neighbours, Nagamani rushed the baby to a nearby hospital, where the child was declared dead, according to Suryapet Town Circle Inspector A Venkat.

Venkat said the accused Venkateswarlu was constantly fighting with Nagamani over the family issue. Venkateswarlu was also planning for a third marriage and accordingly he started harassing Nagamani.