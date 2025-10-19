Man Killed in U-turn Accident at Dundigal

Hyderabad: Another accident at a U-turn, this time in Dundigal, claimed the life of a 40-year-old man who had wrapped up his work and was returning home on Saturday evening. Police said a mini-lorry rammed into the bike of Kumaraswamy near the Pochamma U-turn.

Police said the force of the accident was such that the vehicle dragged Kumaraswamy for about 50 metres, killing him on the spot. The mini-lorry driver left the vehicle and fled. Locals informed the police, who shifted Kumaraswamy’s body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and nab the absconding driver. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy's body was handed over to his family following the PME.