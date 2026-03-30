Man Killed In Road Accident On Kodad-Jadcherla Highway

NALGONDA: A 38-year-old man died in a road accident on the Kodad-Jadcherla highway at Chilakamarri in Gudipally mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as B. Chennakeshavulu Goud, a native of Ajmapuram in Pedda Adiserlapally mandal.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2.30 pm when a car hit the motorcycle ridden by Chennakeshavulu from behind. He was returning to his native village after attending personal work at Kondamallepally.

Police said over speeding and negligent driving by the car driver led to the accident. Gudipally police shifted the body to the area hospital in Devarakonda for post-mortem examination.