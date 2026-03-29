Man Killed in Road Accident in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: A 30-year-old man died on the spot after an overspeeding lorry rammed into his motorcycle at Ramnagar in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Kandla Harikrishna, a native of Palakeedu in Suryapet district. According to reports, the lorry hit his motorcycle from behind, and he was crushed under its tyres, leading to his instant death.

Harikrishna was working as a purohit. On receiving information, Miryalaguda police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the area hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.