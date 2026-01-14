Man Killed by Banned Chinese Manja in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A man was killed on Wednesday after coming into contact with banned Chinese manja, despite strict prohibitions on its use.

The deceased has been identified as Avadhesh Kumar (35), a native of Lakhimpur district in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. According to sources, Avadhesh Kumar was among a group of 16 members who had arrived in Sangareddy today in search of work.

The incident occurred at Fasalwadi in Sangareddy district when Avadhesh Kumar was riding a motorcycle and a Chinese manja string accidentally came in contact with his neck, causing severe injuries and leading to his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and seized the Chinese manja found at the location. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. His body has been sent for postmortem at a government hospital.