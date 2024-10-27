Man Killed as Bike Comes Under Bus

Hyderabad: A two-wheeler rider died when his vehicle hit a divider and fell under an RTC bus on Thursday, Shamirpet police said. Shamirpet sub-inspector Harika identified the victim as Shaik Sakleen, Mohammed Furkan, riding on the pillion seat, escaped with injuries. Police said the accident occurred when Sakleen was trying to overtake the bus. The SI said no case was booked against the RTC driver as the accident was not deemed to be his fault.

Cases Against 40 Bike Racers

Hyderabad: Raidurgam police registered five cases against 40 bike racers for causing a nuisance near T-Hub, Knowledge City, on Friday night. At 11 pm on Friday, based on a tip-off, the police reached T-Hub and saw that many youngsters were racing bikes and shouting loudly. On spotting the police, the youths tried to flee but the police managed to seized 40 bikes. The vehicles will be handed over to the RTA for further action.

Man Held on Sexual Abuse Charges

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in the absence of her parents, in the Dundigal police station area. A complaint was registered by the victim’s parents on October 20, said Medchal ACP Srinivas Reddy. The incident came to light on Saturday.

The victim's parents work as labourers and the accused resides in the same camp. In the absence of the parents, the accused allegedly entered the house and sexually assaulted the minor. After the minor informed her parents about the assault, they complained to the police.

The ACP confirmed that medical reports have proven that the minor was not raped. She has been admitted to a private hospital. The incident got attention after minister Danasari Anusuya Seethakka visited the hospital to check the condition of the girl.

Medical Shop Raided

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, raided a medical shop located in Dilsukhnagar for operating illegally without a licence, and seized seized stocks worth Rs.1.15 lakh. This included 19 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, antihistaminics, antiulcer drugs. Separately, DCA personnel raided a quack’s clinic and seized drugs stocked for sale at Lambadigadda, Puppalguda, Gandipet, valued at Rs.1.85 lakh.

Cybercrime: Hyderabad Resident Loses Rs.1.46 L

A city resident complained to the Hyderabad cybercrime police that he lost Rs.1.46 lakh to a fraudster. He said he had received a call from a scamster who started asking for an OTP related to a ride-share booking. The victim stated that he had not booked any ride and did not provide any details.

Nevertheless, the victim told the police, Rs.1,46,507 got deducted from his credit card. In need of assistance, the victim filed a complaint with the cybercrime wing.

Telangana Medical Council Conducts Inspections at Various Hospitals

Hyderabad: Four teams of the Telangana Medical Council conducted surprise inspections at 30 locations in Vikarabad, Parigi, Tandur and Moinabad on Saturday, where fake doctors were suspected to be practicing medicine. Some 20 individuals, including rural medical practitioners and private practitioners, were found using unregulated antibiotics and steroids, and were caught. Another four persons in Parigi locked their centres and fled. Council vice chairman Dr G. Srinivas stated that cases will be filed against these fake doctors.

Nukkad Natak in City

Hyderabad: Hosted by the city police, a ‘nukkad natak’ was staged at the GVK Mall to educate citizens about the hidden dangers of digital world. The play was staged by the Darpan theatre group, ahead of the HACK summit next month. The story dealt with how a man wanting to see nude pictures of women along with his friends ends up seeing his own sister's deepfake picture. The angry man confronts the sister, who points out it is not her. Another subject dealt with a man sharing his OTP with an unknown caller, and losing the money he had kept for his son’s hospital bills.