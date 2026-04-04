Man Killed after Car-Tipper Crash in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old person was murdered after hitting his car with a tipper at Veldanda village in Nagarkurnool district and later attacking him with boulders.

The incident occurred within a few minutes after the victim left the house in the town in his car. While he was travelling in the car, a tipper hit the vehicle and attacked him with boulders. The police suspect the role of persons known to the victim and added that the reasons behind the incident were yet to be known.

The police booked a case under relevant provisions of BNS and took up investigation. More details are awaited.